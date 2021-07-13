Heineken’s ‘The Night Belongs to the Vaccinated’ Ad Campaign is ‘Ludicrous’, Say UK MPs

The vaccine pressure campaign from Heineken has been branded “ludicrous” by British MPs who are wary of corporations discriminating against people who haven’t had a coronavirus vaccine.

Dutch beer maker Heineken released a video entitled ‘The Night is Young’ which celebrated people who have had the jab with the slogan: “The night belongs to the vaccinated, time to join them”. Subverting the norm of nightclubs and reflecting the present situation where elderly, vulnerable people rushed to get vaccinated but young people have taken it up more slowly, the video shows a bar full of older patrons dancing and drinking.

Responding to the ad campaign, Conservative MP David Jones told The Telegraph: “Heineken really ought to consider whether they’re discriminating against loyal customers who maybe cannot be vaccinated for medical or other reasons.

“The Government does say that private companies can impose their own rules but I think it’s really discriminatory and there are lots of people who can’t be vaccinated, and it’s quite wrong they should not be able to go into a pub and have a drink.”

Tory MP Andrew Bridgen added that Heineken’s English language advertisement was “ludicrous”, saying: “I’m surprised they’re not making recommendations in other countries given their level of vaccine hesitancy.”- READ MORE

