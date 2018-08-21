‘He’d Be Completely Outclassed’: Avenatti Says Trump Isn’t Intelligent Enough to Debate Him (VIDEO)

Michael Avenatti still won’t definitively say if he’s running for political office, but the outspoken attorney is already speculating about potential presidential debates.

Avenatti discussed a hypothetical debate against President Donald Trump with reporters in New Hampshire on Sunday — a key early state for any budding presidential hopeful.

“There’s one thing I can promise you, Donald Trump doesn’t want to debate me on a national stage,” he told a group of reporters. “That’s for sure, there’s no question about that.”

Prodded further about what makes him so certain about his potential performance against the often unpredictable Trump, Avenatti didn’t hold back:

“Well, because I think he’s a bully, and I think he doesn’t like people that punch back, and I think I would be incredibly effective against him. I don’t think he’s very quick on his feet, I don’t think he’s that intelligent, and I think he’d be completely outclassed.” – READ MORE

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer to porn star Stormy Daniels, rejected first lady Michelle Obama’s message of positivity when he spoke at the Democratic Wing Ding event in Iowa on Friday and he has no regrets.

In a tweet Sunday, Avenatti, a vocal critic of the president, said his call for Democrats to fight “fire with fire” in the Trump era is a necessary one.

“I deeply respect our former FLOTUS – an incredible woman. Her message was the right one at that time and in the context she delivered it. But these are now critical times. And for our future and our children’s, we must have a fighter to end this dumpster fire of a presidency,” Avenatti said.

I deeply respect our former FLOTUS – an incredible woman. Her message was the right one at that time and in the context she delivered it. But these are now critical times. And for our future and our children’s, we must have a fighter to end this dumpster fire of a presidency. https://t.co/wUEBVLM16o — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) August 12, 2018

At the event, a fundraiser favored by past presidential candidates in the state that holds its primaries first, Avenatti chided Democrats for tending to bring “nail clippers to gunfights.” Suggesting a less civil approach, he said, “When they go low, I say we hit harder.” – READ MORE