Heckler Interrupts Clinton Book Tour: ‘Bill, This Is Boring!’

The Clinton Book Tour has officially resumed, and it appears that it is destined for as much success in its second half as it enjoyed in its first — that is, none — and now it’s attracted hecklers.

The night featured a lot of softball questions, reportedly, but no mention of President Donald Trump or the disastrous 2016 presidential election. But if the crowd was bored by discussing issues from the mid-1990s, they were quickly energized by a heckler, who pointed out that the Clintons had long lost their shine.

“Bill, this is boring!” the heckler yelled. “Why don’t you talk about….”

Hillary quickly cut him off, with an odd comment about “important political conversations” and called the heckler an “agent provocateur.”

The rest of the audience heard, however. The heckler asked Clinton to talk about “Jeffrey Epstein.” – READ MORE