The Heavily Decorated Army Major Escorting Trump At Billy Graham’s Funeral Is Graham’s War Hero Grandson

Donald Trump arrived at Billy Graham’s funeral in North Carolina Friday, where he was escorted by a very special member of the Graham family.

As POTUS walked to the tent where Graham’s family and dignitaries were gathered, he was met halfway by a uniformed Army Major. The two saluted each other and the Major escorted the first and second families to their seats.

What many watching may not know is the identity of that man. He is Billy Graham’s grandson, Edward. Edward graduated from West Point and served seven tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, where he was once injured by shrapnel from an IED. – READ MORE

