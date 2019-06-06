HEARTBREAKING: Teacher Publicly Gives Autistic Child Award For ‘Most Annoying Boy’

The father of an 11-year-old autistic boy was shocked at a luncheon honoring his son’s fifth grade class when his son was given an award dubbing him the “most annoying male.”

Rick Castejon told the NWI Times that his son is nonverbal, occasionally rocks back and forth and can become easily emotional. But at a May 23 school awards luncheon at the Merrillville Golden Corral for Bailly Preparatory Academy students, the boy’s special education teacher gave him a trophy inscribed, “BAILEY PREPARATORY ACADEMY 2018-2019 MOST ANNOYING MALE.” To make matters worse, the teacher proceeded to do so in front of fellow students, parents, and the principal.

Castejon said he tried to leave the trophy on a table, but the teacher reminded him to take it, acting as thought the incident was just a joke. He added, “We were blindsided. We just weren’t expecting it. As a principal or teacher, you should never let this happen to any student.”

As WDEL reported, the boy didn't understand that the trophy was a joke, and was proud that he received it, showing it to his mom when he got home.