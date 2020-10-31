Health Expert: Mask Wearing Will Remain Mandatory Even After A COVID Vaccine

A top doctor who served as an expert witness for the U.S. Congress says that even after a COVID-19 vaccine is available, mask wearing and other social distancing measures will remain mandatory.

“I feel like there is this perception that once we have a #CoronavirusVaccine life will go back to normal,” tweeted Dr.Krutika Kuppalli.

“Life will not be like it was pre-COVID. Even after we have a #vaccine you will still need to use good hand hygiene, maintain physical distance, avoid crowds and wear masks,” she added.

