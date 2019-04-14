Health Care Expert Crushes Sanders’ ‘Medicare for All’ Plan by Breaking Down the Cost: ‘Double the Taxes’

A health care expert is breaking down the cost of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) “Medicare for All” plan and is explaining exactly where the money for it would come from — double taxes for Americans.

Sanders unveiled his latest version of the Medicare for All bill on Wednesday, even garnering support from several other 2020 Democratic hopefuls. However, he’s being met with criticism for just how hefty the bill’s price tag would be.

Health care expert Seth Denson told “Fox & Friends” on Saturday that the cost of the proposal would be $32.6 trillion over the first 10 years.

“The Democrats are talking about Medicare for All, it’s not Medicare at all,” Denson said. “It’s a single payer.”

Putting the cost of the Medicare for All plan into perspective, Denson noted that “we would need to double the taxes just to even attempt to pay for this program.” – READ MORE