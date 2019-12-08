HE WASN’T ALONE: Saudi airman’s colleagues filmed as he killed 3 at US naval base as cops detain 10 with others missing

A SAUDI air force pilot in the US for training who killed three in a mass shooting was filmed by his colleagues as he went on his killing spree, it has emerged.

Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani opened fire at around 7am at the Naval Air Station Pensacola, which was immediately placed on lockdown.

He also hosted a dinner party earlier in the week where he and three others watched mass shooting videos.

One of the students at the dinner party filmed outside the building while he went on the gun rampage as two others sat in the car with him, according to AP sources.

Sources added that ten Saudi students were being held on the base today, while several others were unaccounted for.

It was also reported that the FBI was examining social media posts and investigating whether he acted alone or was connected to any broader group.

Three people have been confirmed dead while eight others are being treated in hospital for injuries.