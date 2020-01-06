‘He Was a Lawful Military Target’: Obama’s DHS Head Defends Strike on Soleimani (VIDEO)

As Republicans and Democrats mulled whether the airstrike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was legal, former President Barack Obama’s Homeland Security head argued it was entirely legal without Congressional authorization.

.@BarackObama’s @DHSgov Secretary Jeh Johnson shot down Democrats’ claim that President @realDonaldTrump needed Congressional approval to kill Iran’s Soleimani pic.twitter.com/dlRKVpmkrr — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) January 5, 2020

In an appearance on NBC’s “Meet The Press” on Sunday, former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said President Donald Trump did not need approval from Congress to authorize the strike.

“If you believe everything that our government is saying about General Soleimani, he was a lawful military target. And the president, under his Constitutional authority as Commander-in-Chief, had ample domestic legal authority to take him out without an additional Congressional authorization.” – READ MORE