He Persists: Socialist Sanders Refuses to Abandon Doomed Campaign

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) said Wednesday he will continue in the Democratic presidential primary even as Joe Biden expands his delegate lead.

“We are strongly winning in two enormously important areas which will determine the future of our country,” Sanders said during a press conference in Burlington, Vt. “Poll after poll, including exit polls, show that a strong majority of the American people support our progressive agenda.”

Sanders argued that “millions” of Biden voters agree with Sanders’s agenda but consider Biden a better bet to beat President Donald Trump.

“While our campaign has won the ideological debate, we are losing the debate over electability,” Sanders said.

He also celebrated how his campaign has also been winning “the generational” debate. – READ MORE

