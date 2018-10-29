    True Pundit

    Crime Politics

    ‘He Is Not a Man By Any Definition’: Secretary Mattis Destroys ‘Coward’ Synagogue Shooter

    Secretary of Defence James Mattis didn’t pull any punches when picking apart the “coward” gunman who killed 11 in the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.

    https://twitter.com/Julio_Rosas11/status/1056536242689581059

    “I’ve talked before about the loss of respect and fundamental friendliness toward one another but there’s one person responsible. This individual, I won’t even call him a man — he poorest excuse for a man you could ever come up with, who would use a weapon in a house of worship on unarmed, innocent people and even shoot four policemen and then surrender himself. This is a coward and he is not a man by any definition we use in the department of defense.”

    Clearly, Mattis could not possibly summon any respect for the cowardly gunman. – READ MORE

