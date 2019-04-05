‘He Gave Me Permission To Touch Him’ — Biden Jokes About Accusations While Hugging Boy

Former Vice President Joe Biden cracked a joke in reference to his inappropriate conduct allegations while hugging a boy at a labor union conference in Washington, D.C., Friday.

Biden wrapped his arm around a boy onstage as he was speaking to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW).

“By the way, he gave me permission to touch him,” Biden said.

Biden also hugged the union’s president, Lonnie Stephenson, before the child.

“I just want you to know, I had permission to hug Lonnie,” Biden said, The New York Times reported.

Former Democratic Nevada Assemblywoman Lucy Flores accused Biden on March 29 of sniffing her hair and kissing her head without her permission in 2014.

A second woman, Amy Lappos, claimed Biden inappropriately touched her during a 2009 political fundraiser in Connecticut.

“It wasn’t sexual, but he did grab me by the head,” Lappos said Monday to The Hartford Courant. “He put his hand around my neck and pulled me in to rub noses with me. When he was pulling me in, I thought he was going to kiss me on the mouth.”

A total of seven women have come forward against Biden’s alleged acts so far, according to The Washington Post Thursday.

President Donald Trump tweeted a video meme of Biden Thursday.

IBEW represents around 775,000 members and retirees who work in various fields like construction, manufacturing and government.

