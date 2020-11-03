‘He Flip-Flopped’: Dr. Fauci’s Restaurant-Owning Relatives Are Done With His Lockdown Message

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s cousin, a restaurateur in New York, is bemoaning his famous relative’s continued talk of restrictions and lockdowns to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci, 79, is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and had a heavy influence on the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus early on. He’s also been one of the chief proponents of restrictive lockdown measures to slow the pandemic’s spread. His cousin, also named Anthony Fauci, is the 84-year-old founder of La Fontana restaurant in Staten Island.

“They shouldn’t do the lockdowns. Especially now. If you don’t abide by the rules … shut that area down, but don’t shut down the whole industry,” the Staten Island Fauci told the New York Post. His son, Joe Fauci, now runs his New York restaurant and shares his father’s opinion on continued restrictions and burdens placed on business.

“In the beginning, I thought was fabulous, but then a few times he flip-flopped on different things. He had us all locked down at a tremendous rate,” Joe told the Post. “They should have loosened things up when it was slowing down in the summer. Everything else was loosening up except the restaurant business.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --