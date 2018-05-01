He ‘Destroys People’: Gohmert Demands Mueller Resign in Report on Bureaucrat’s ‘Problematic’ Past (VIDEO)

Texas Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert called on Special Counsel Robert Mueller to resign and discussed a lengthy report he published on the former FBI director’s “problematic” past.

Steve Doocy played video of Gohmert ripping then-Director Mueller during a hearing on the Boston Marathon bombing.

Mueller told Gohmert his “facts are not all together (unintelligible),” prompting the lawmaker to challenge the director to tell him where he was lying.

Gohmert told Doocy Mueller was not being completely forthright in statements about visiting a Massachusetts mosque frequented by the murderous Tsarnaev brothers. – READ MORE

