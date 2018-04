‘He Actually Wrote the Wrong Book’: Gutfeld Theorizes the Real Reason Behind Comey’s Tell-All (VIDEO)

Greg Gutfeld on Saturday presented his theory about why former FBI Director James Comey really wrote his tell-all book, “A Higher Loyalty.”

“He actually wrote the wrong book,” Gutfeld said.

“This is really about how Hillary protected Huma Abedin, which allowed Anthony Weiner to continue with that laptop, which then had the emails.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1