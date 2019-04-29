HBO Teams With Dick’s Sporting Goods to Push Gun Control

Two staunch gun control advocates, HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel and Dick’s Sporting Goods, got locked and loaded together for an assault on the Second Amendment last week. Real Sports reporter David Scott interviewed gun restrictions advocate Ed Stack, the CEO at Dick’s Sporting Goods, to talk about why his business has discontinued sales of AR-15s.

“I don’t want it in our stores, and it will never be in our stores. I think the risk out-weighs the reward,” Stack (in photo) told Scott, an Emmy Award-winning producer.

Stack said, “This rifle has its genesis in war, and people can say that it’s been modified and it hasn’t been. But the origins of this gun, primary reason, was to kill. We thought it would impact our sales, ya know, $150 to $250 million.”

“Sounds like a lotta money,” Scott responded. “It is a lotta money,” Stack replied.

Scott: “Clearly your position now is that particular gun doesn’t belong in a sporting goods store.”

“And we succumbed to the pressure,” Stack said, “which is one of the things – I don’t have too many regrets in my life and my business career, but that is one of them. I wish we had never done it.” – READ MORE