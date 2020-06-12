HBO Max Blacklists ‘Gone With the Wind’

The Woke Taliban have won. HBO Max announced on Tuesday it is blacklisting Gone With the Wind (1939), and with it, Hattie McDaniel’s performance for which she won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar of 1940.

McDaniel was not only the first black actor or actress to win an Oscar, she was the first black person ever to win an Oscar of any kind, and the first black person to even be nominated. Other than Merle Oberon, who was both Asian and Polynesian, McDaniel was the first racial minority ever nominated for any category.

Come on, I did tell you… I told you so last week, I told you so years ago, and this is going to get a lot worse before it gets better.

The Woke Taliban are literally toppling statues, literally rewriting history, literally creating their own caliphate, literally renaming streets, literally forcing people to their knees, so of course the destruction and desecration of art is part and parcel. – READ MORE

