Hawley Sarcastically Calls Biden ‘Mr. Unity’ After His Remarks on States Lifting COVID Restrictions

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is mocking President Joe Biden for suggesting state leaders who have lifted COVID-19 restrictions are engaging in “Neanderthal thinking.”

During an appearance on “Fox & Friends” Thursday, host Brian Kilmeade noted Missouri is one of the states without a mask mandate.

He asked Hawley, “Do you have archaic thinking?”

The senator replied, “What a uniter Joe Biden is. You know, this is Mr. Unity, and yet, if you disagree with him you’re a Neanderthal. This guy has also called people who disagree with him Nazis. I mean it’s unbelievable.”

He continued, “There’s nothing wrong with actually following the science and allowing people to make their own decisions.”

Hawley explained he believes Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) has done a “good job” by “giving local counties the ability to make their own decisions.” – READ MORE

