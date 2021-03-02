Hawley Gets Standing Ovation at CPAC for Objection to Electoral College Certification

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) received a standing ovation at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) after he mentioned his objection to the confirmation of Electoral College votes on Jan. 6.

“On January the 6th, I objected during the Electoral College certification. Maybe you heard about it,” Hawley said during his speech on Friday as attendees stood to applaud him.

He continued, “I stood up and I said we ought to have a debate about election integrity.”

He accused the “radical left” of trying to “cancel me, censor me, expel me, shut me down, stop me from representing the people of Missouri, stop me from representing you.”

Hawley continued, “Guess what. I’m not going anywhere and I’m not backing down. Not a chance, not a chance and neither are you am I right?” – READ MORE

