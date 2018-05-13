Hawaii volcano evacuation alert may arrive on short notice, officials warn

Scientists warn of once-in-a-century eruption from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, stating it could explode within a week..

Hawaii County Civil Defense officials on Friday widened the radius of their warnings as volcanic instability on the Big Island roared on.

Authorities urged residents in lower Puna to remain vigilant and alert in the event of a possible gas emission and volcanic eruption of Kilauea.

“Because there may be little to no advance notice to evacuate, you should be prepared to evacuate at short notice,” authorities said. “Take this time to prepare.”

Residents who want to voluntarily leave can take shelter at the Pahoa Community Center and Kea’au Community Center. Both are pet-friendly. – READ MORE

