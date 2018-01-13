Hawaii missile alert caused by employee pushing ‘wrong button’

This worker really knew how to push Hawaii’s buttons.

The emergency alert about an incoming “ballistic missile threat” that jolted Hawaiians awake Saturday morning was a false alarm caused by someone hitting the “wrong button,” Gov. David Ige said.

“It was a mistake made during a standard procedure at the change over of a shift and an employee pushed the wrong button,” Gov. David Ige told CNN. “ The warning went out to cell phones, television and radio got the emergency alert.”

Terrified residents began tweeting about an alert they received on their cellphones at around 8 a.m. local time. – READ MORE

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D) Politicizes False Missile Alert: “Our leaders have failed us. Donald Trump is taking too long. He’s not taking this threat seriously …”

Residents of Hawaii have been mistakenly alerted via their phones a missile was inbound.

The alert literally set off a panic with people running in the streets, according to reports received by True Pundit. Hawaii television news networks were instructing residents to seek shelter from the missile attack.

“One of my employees called me and said it’s coming, there’s a North Korean missile inbound,” one resident said. “You need to take shelter now.”

“BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII,” it reads in all-caps. “SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.”

HAWAII – THIS IS A FALSE ALARM. THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE TO HAWAII. I HAVE CONFIRMED WITH OFFICIALS THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE. pic.twitter.com/DxfTXIDOQs — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) January 13, 2018

#BREAKING: NORAD official tells Denver7 there is “absolutely nothing going on,” says this is "possibly a hack" or a “very sick joke.” https://t.co/7TXSwZd9gQ — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) January 13, 2018

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard soon confirmed with officials it was a false alarm, sent out in error. – READ MORE

NO missile threat to Hawaii. — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) January 13, 2018

TV with the alert pic.twitter.com/VCZAtvyuzQ — Michelle Broder Van Dyke (@michellebvd) January 13, 2018