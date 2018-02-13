Hawaii Has A Major S*** Hole Problem

Hawaii is struggling to find more sanitary ways to dispose of human waste after years of putting sewage into open holes in the ground.

The state’s five islands have more than 88,000 “cesspools,” Hawaii’s Department of Health determined in a recent report. The cesspools put 53 million gallons of sewage into ground and surface water.

The 2017 legislative session passed a law requiring all cesspools to be replaced with better sewer systems by 2050, but that might not be fast enough.

“We found that sewage is leaking into the ocean, and we swim in it,” Peter Hackstedde, president of Puako Community Association on the main island, toldThe Wall Street Journal. Hackstedde said he has gotten infected through a cut from swimming in contaminated water.

At the Kahaluu bay on Oahu, “skin infections consistent with sewage-contaminated surface waters have been documented,” the department said. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

The Hawaii man who was fired after issuing the false ballistic missile alert in mid-January told reporters Friday that he was very upset over the incident but remained adamant that it appeared, at the time, to be a real-life attack.

The former state employee – a man in his 50s who asked to remain anonymous for his safety – said that he was “100 percent sure” that the drill on Jan. 13 was real, even though several other employees heard the word “exercise” repeated throughout the message, according to officials.

Once the man realized what had happened, he said he felt like he’d sustained a “body blow.” Since then, he’s reportedly been distressed to the point that he has had trouble eating and sleeping.

During a news conference on Tuesday, investigating officer Brig. Gen. Bruce Oliveira shared details of the state’s probe and said when the mistake was realized, the employee “froze” and “seemed confused.” Another employee had to resume his duties and send a correction message, Oliveira said. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Say what you want about President Trump, but at least he knows his Twitter password.

Hawaii Governor David Ige, a Democrat, now says he couldn’t inform state residents that a warning of an imminent missile attack was a false alarm because he forgot his Twitter password. The frightening admission comes 10 days after Hawaiians were thrown into a panic for nearly 40 minutes over the warning.

Gov. David Ige explains that part of the delay in notifying the public that the Jan. 13 missile alert was a false alarm was because he did not know his Twitter password. pic.twitter.com/S3tmoswOpZ — SA Politics (@starpolitics) January 22, 2018

An employee accidentally triggered the missile defense warning on January 13 by pushing the wrong button — twice. He sent a message to all mobile phones warning them of an imminent ballistic missile attack. Some residents placed their children in sewer drains in an effort to survive the blast. – READ MORE