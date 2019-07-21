Haunting words: What did Jeffrey Epstein mean when he used the term ‘spiritual stimulation’?

In one recent story, I was struck by an Epstein statement — when he was a young prep-school teacher — that mentioned his use of “spiritual” activities with his students.

Now, what about the early years in the 1970s when Epstein — without a college degree — taught math and science at the elite Dalton School on Manhattan’s Upper East Side? How did he land that job and what was he doing there, in addition to disturbing some of his colleagues by flirting with students?

Dig into this long feature at The Daily Beast about the Dalton years and one hits a haunting reference that floats by with zero explanation. This is long, but I want readers to see context:

While at the Dalton School, Epstein was the coach of the math team. In competitions with several local schools, Epstein led the students to victory in one instance and to second place in another. At a February 1976 math meet, the Dalton team competed against Ramaz and the Manhattan Talmudic Academy with “Boss Epstein watching from the sidelines…” (The Daltonian March 5, 1976). At another match up in April 1976, Epstein told his team “a victory would be as easy as Pi.” The paper reported Epstein would be starting a “math-track team” the following year due to his “unique philosophy of integrating physical exercise with spiritual and mathematical stimulation.” The Dalton School students and families are comprised of some of the wealthiest families in the United States—unlike Epstein’s own. But this access may have created an opening for him. As a young man from a working-class neighborhood in Brooklyn (equipped with a deep Brooklyn accent), Jeffrey Epstein at Dalton likely had to be a “quick study” to gracefully flow among the social upper class. Vicky Ward’s 2003 Vanity Fair profile of Epstein deemed him “The Talented Mr. Epstein” — drawing a parallel to Matt Damon’s character in the 1999 film The Talented Mr. Ripley, where Tom Ripley cons his way into the upper class through fraud and misrepresentation (and plenty of piano playing).

What, pray tell (or "prey" tell) is meant by the reference to Epstein's "unique philosophy of integrating physical exercise with spiritual and mathematical stimulation"?