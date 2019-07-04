Hater of Trump And Israel May Be Next Head Of European Union

This week, the man who has said Israel just has to live with the fact that Iran wants to destroy it was nominated to be the foreign policy chief of the European Union, putting him in the position where he would be likely to succeed EU Chief Federica Mogherini in November.

As The Times of Israel reports, Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell’s appointments must still be confirmed by the European Parliament. Borrell is a member of his country’s ruling Socialist Workers’ Party.

Bas Belder, a Dutch member of the European Parliament who is strongly supportive of Israel, tweeted, “More difficult times ahead between the EU and Israel I fear.”

As Politico reported in February, Borrell is complacent about the fact that the despotic theocratic Iranian regime wants to destroy Israel; commenting on the U.S. leaving the Iran nuclear deal under President Trump, he ripped Trump, saying, “The agreement is dead, but not for us. The Americans decided to kill it, unilaterally as they do things without any kind of previous consultation, without taking care of what interests the Europeans have.” When he was asked whether the U.S. perspective was correct, given Iran’s vow to destroy Israel, he answered, “We are not children following what they say. We have our own prospects, interests and strategy and we will continue working with Iran. It would be very bad for us if it goes on to develop a nuclear weapon … Iran wants to wipe out Israel; nothing new about that. You have to live with it.” – READ MORE