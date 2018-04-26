Hateful Fresno Prof Literally Blaming Her Troubles on Racism

When news broke of the death of former first lady Barbara Bush, the vast majority of the country mourned her passing and celebrated her full life.

Of course, there were some who took the solemn moment and used it for political grandstanding of the worst sort — dancing on the grave of an ideological opponent — such as was seen in a controversial and disgusting tweets from Fresno State University professor Randa Jarrar.

Jarrar unashamedly tweeted, “Barbara Bush was a generous and smart and amazing racist who, along with her husband, raised a war criminal.”

Jarrar, who appears white but claims to be of Egyptian, Greek and Palestinian descent, says her race and Muslim religion played a significant role in the criticism she has received.

In an exclusive interview with The Cut, Jarrar said she “absolutely” stood by her initial comments, doubling down with more slams against the Bush family while pointing to racism as the reason people are criticizing her remarks against a white person.

“I am not the only person who has stated the belief that Barbara Bush was a racist,” Jarrar said. “But women of color routinely have their tone policed, their justified anger painted as hatred, and their criticism of injustice framed as racism toward white people.” – READ MORE

