‘Hate Speech’: Gov. Tom Wolf Blasts Trump Campaign Lawyer for ‘Misgendering’ PA Health Secretary

Gov. Tom Wolf (D-PA) accused Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, of “hate speech” Monday for calling Rachel Levine — the transgender Pennsylvania Secretary of Health — “a guy.”

Ellis had earlier posted a story on social media about Levine, the Pennsylvania Secretary of Health, with the comment, “This guy is making decisions about your health.” The story covered an incident in May when Levine, who is biologically male, castigated a reporter for “misgendering me” by using the term “sir.” “It’s really insulting,” Levine said, as the man quickly apologized.

Wolf admonished Ellis publicly with his office’s official Twitter account: “Misgendering a transgender person is hate speech and it’s unacceptable,” he wrote Monday afternoon.

This guy is making decisions about your health.https://t.co/gaqGBbXbOC — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 10, 2020

To @JennaEllisEsq and whoever else needs to hear this: Misgendering a transgender person is hate speech and it’s unacceptable. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) August 10, 2020

Ellis promptly rejected Wolf’s comment, saying that he was “misgendering” Levine by rejecting “biological fact and instead lies and feelings.” – READ MORE

