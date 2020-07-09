Hate Hoax: Oregon Politico Jonathan Lopez Admits He Wrote Racist Letter to Himself

Jonathan Lopez, an unsuccessful local candidate in Umatilla County, Oregon, has confessed to penning an anonymous racist letter to himself last month, police revealed this weekend.

Lopez, who is of Latino heritage, claimed to have discovered a letter addressed to him filled with racist slurs on June 23, which reportedly included the warning that he and other “Mexicans” were “not welcome here,” according to KEPR-TV. However, he has now fessed up to being the author of the hateful message, the East Oregonian reports.

“The time spent on this fictitious claim means time lost on other matters, not to mention it needlessly adds to the incredible tension that exists in our nation today,” Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston told the newspaper. “Our investigation has shown that Mr. Lopez wrote the letter himself and made false statements to the police and on social media,” Edmiston wrote. “The end result is a verbal and written admission by Mr. Lopez that the letter was fabricated.”