Hatch on new Kavanaugh accusations: ‘I don’t think we should put up with it’

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) is encouraging the Senate Judiciary Committee to move forward in the process to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as a third woman has emerged with sexual misconduct allegations regarding him.

“It’s amazing to me that these kinds of things have come up way after the fact, way after the end of the committee hearings,” Hatch said regarding the most recent allegations, according to CNN. “It shows there are people who would stop at nothing.”

“I don’t think it’s fair to Brett Kavanaugh, I don’t think it’s fair to our system, I don’t think it’s fair to the process,” Hatch said.

“I don’t think we should put up with it, to be honest with you,” he added.

Julie Swetnick on Wednesday went public with new allegations against Kavanaugh, claiming through her lawyer Michael Avenatti that Kavanaugh was present at a high school party where she was drugged and raped by a group of men in the 1980s. – READ MORE

As an extraordinary series of uncorroborated, lurid last-minute allegations threatens to derail his confirmation to the Supreme Court, nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Ford, the California professor accusing him of sexually assaulting her more than three decades ago, are set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday morning.

The proceedings may be upended by late-breaking developments: In a statement released Wednesday evening, Judiciary Committee Republicans revealed that on Monday, they conducted their “first interview with a man who believes he, not Judge Kavanaugh, had the encounter with Dr. Ford in 1982 that is the basis of his [sic] complaint.” They conducted a second interview the next day.

On Wednesday, Republicans said in the statement, they received a “more in-depth written statement from the man interviewed twice previously who believes he, not Judge Kavanuagh, had the encounter in question with Dr. Ford.” GOP investigators also spoke on the phone with another man making a similar claim.

Ford has previously said there is “zero chance” she would have confused Kavanaugh for anyone else.

In response, an aide to Democrats on the Judiciary Committee reportedly unloaded on Senate Republicans: “Republicans are flailing,” the aide said, according to NBC News. “They are desperately trying to muddy the waters. … Twelve hours before the hearing they suggest two anonymous men claimed to have assaulted her. Democrats were never informed of these assertions in interviews, in violation of Senate rules.” – READ MORE