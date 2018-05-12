Haspel’s Description of Herself During Hearing Confirms She’s the Ultimate Anti-Swamper

Gina Haspel may not be a household name, but she has something important in common with many American conservatives.

The hardworking intelligence analyst is positioned to become the first female director of the CIA, at least if she can make it past her Senate confirmation.

That in-depth screening process gave many in the country a chance to learn about Haspel for the first time this week — and the way she described herself in front of a panel of skeptical senators suggests that she’s not part of the elitist “swamp” that Donald Trump was largely elected to replace.

Many people might have tried to impress the Senate chamber by boasting about accomplishments or A-list qualifications. Make no mistake, Gina Haspel has them, but she chose to introduce herself in a very humble and down-home manner instead.

“I think you’ll find me to be a typical middle-class American,” the nominee stated as she faced a bipartisan lineup of senators.

That description of herself might not seem like a big deal, but it’s worth remembering that “middle-class Americans” are looked down on by many entitled politicians. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1