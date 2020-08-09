Hasbro put out a troll doll that ‘gasps and giggles’ when a button on its ‘private area’ is pushed

Toymaker Hasbro has agreed to pull a new Trolls doll from shelves after outraged parents launched online campaigns exposing how the doll “gasps and giggles” when a button located on its “private area” is pushed, with critics saying that it is an attempt to groom children.

A petition calling for the “Trolls World Tour Giggle and Sing Poppy” doll to be removed from shelves has amassed nearly 330,000 signatories as of this writing. The petition reads:

Our society is conditioning our children to think pedophilia is ok. This Trolls World Tour doll named Poppy has a button on her private area under her skirt. When you push this button on the doll’s private she gasps and giggles. This is not okay for a child’s toy! This toy needs to be removed from our stores. What will this toy make our innocent, impressionable children think? That it’s fun when someone touches your private area? That pedophilia and child molestation are ok? It’s not ok! It’s not fun! It’s damaging and has long term affects on a child’s mental/physical health! Sign this petition to get this toy removed from shelves and help #SaveTheChildren! Children are our future and WE are their voice!

Utah mother Jamie Nelson Cornaby demonstrated the sounds the doll makes in an online video, saying “to me, it’s just like sexual sounds, and it’s so disturbing.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --