Has China’s Military Deeply Infiltrated US Medical Research?

Submitted by Lawrence Sellin, Ph.D. is a retired U.S. Army Reserve colonel, who previously worked at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases and conducted basic and clinical research in the pharmaceutical industry. He is a member of the Citizens Commission on National Security.

It is a widely accepted fact that China has stolen U.S. intellectual property worth billions of dollars.

The U.S. government recently ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas, which Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) described as a “central node of the Communist Party’s vast network of spies & influence operations in the United States.”

At virtually the same time, the U.S. Department of Justice indicted two Chinese nationals for seeking to steal COVID-19 vaccine research and hacking hundreds of companies in the United States and abroad, including defense contractors.

Now, Juan Tang, 37, who had been a visiting cancer researcher at the University of California, Davis, School of Medicine for several months, has been arrested by the FBI after hiding in the Chinese consulate in San Francisco.

She is one of four Chinese researchers charged by federal authorities in recent days with lying about their background to gain entrance into the United States.

A federal criminal complaint filed in court in Sacramento charges Juan Tang with lying about her connections to the Chinese military when she applied for a nonimmigrant visa on Oct. 28, 2019.

The FBI criminal complaint shows Juan Tang in Chinese military uniforms and her scientific affiliations are listed as the National Translational Science Center for Molecular Medicine & Department of Cell Biology, The Fourth Military Medical University, Xi’an 710032, China. – READ MORE

