Harvey Weinstein’s Lawyers Beg For Lenient Prison Sentence, Say Disgraced Movie Mogul Has Suffered Enough

Disgraced Hollywood mega-producer Harvey Weinstein is due in court in New York City on Wednesday for sentencing following his landmark conviction on one count of first degree sexual assault and one count of third degree rape, but Tuesday, his attorneys begged the court for leniency, claiming Weinstein has suffered enough because of his “historic fall from grace.”

The plea, made in a letter to Weinstein’s judge, Judge James Burke, begs Burke to give Weinstein the shortest possible sentence — a mere five years in prison — for his crimes, claiming that Weinstein is suffering unprecedented punishment already, as he “cannot walk outside without being heckled,” and his reputation is in tatters, according to The Associated Press.

“He has lost his means to earn a living,” Weinstein’s legal team says. “Simply put, his fall from grace has been historic, perhaps unmatched in the age of social media.”

They go on to claim that Weinstein, who is 67 years old, may not survive even a five year prison term.

“The grave reality is that Mr. Weinstein may not even outlive that term,” they say, suggesting that for Weinstein, a mere half decade is “a de facto life sentence.” – READ MORE

