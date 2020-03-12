Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison For Sexual Assault

Disgraced Hollywood mega-producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison Wednesday morning, on one count of sexual assault in the first degree and one count of rape in the third degree — nearly the maximum sentenced possible for Weinstein’s crimes.

“Weinstein,” the Associated Press reported, “who has been accused of violating scores of women, was convicted last month of raping a woman in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman at his apartment in 2006. He faced a maximum of 29 years in prison.”

The possible 29 years included up to 25 years on one charge and 4 years on the other.

“For his conviction on the first-degree count of criminal sexual act, Weinstein was given 20 years in prison plus five years of supervised release,” the Hollywood Reporter said Wednesday. “On the other convicted charge, third-degree rape, he was given three years in prison. The judge decided to make the sentences consecutive, rather than concurrent.” – READ MORE

