Harvey Weinstein Now Faces LIFE IN PRISON After NYC D.A. Files Second Round Of Charges

Powerhouse Hollywood producer, million-dollar Democratic donor, and accused sexual predator Harvey Weinstein now faces life in prison, after the New York City District Attorney filed a second round of charges Monday, including a charge for Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree — forcible rape.

According to Deadline, Weinstein is already facing a host of charges issued by a grand jury in May, including allegations criminal sexual behavior and an initial charge of rape, but today’s charges include a class A-1 felony charge,and two counts of “Predatory Sexual Assault.”

The new charges add decades to his already potential sentence of 25 years, leaving Weinstein facing life in prison for his lifetime of alleged sexual crimes. The class A-1 felony alone carries a potential sentence of life in prison.

“A Manhattan Grand Jury has now indicted Harvey Weinstein on some of the most serious sexual offenses that exist under New York’s Penal Law,” Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. told reporters in a press conference Monday morning. – READ MORE

