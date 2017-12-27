Harvey Weinstein Lookalike Stabbed To Death In New Music Video

You wouldn’t know it from the news, but Harvey Weinstein is still alive. After a slew of women accused him from everything to inappropriate touching to rape, he disappeared to some sort of rehab center in Arizona, but he’s still very much alive.

But not so in a new music video by rock band TENLo for their new song, “Kill All The Things” (“All Things” apparently includes Weinstein).

The video features a guy who looks like Weinstein snorting cocaine off a bathroom sink, then doing shots at a bar. A pretty woman (actress Kelly Cunningham plays what TMZ.com calls a “vengeful nun”) approaches from behind, reaches her arms around him, and the two walk off. She takes the inebriated man back to her room, pushes him onto the bed and then . . . stabs him to death, blood splattering everywhere. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *