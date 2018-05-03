Harvard University Introduces 16-Credit ‘Social Justice’ Graduate Certificate

Harvard University has a new program, Campus Reform reports, and it’ll take you from a mere “social justice warrior” to “Harvard Certified Social Justice Warrior” in 16 credits, one and a half years, and a grand total of around $10,000.

There are no course requirements; the school merely asks that you fulfill the 16 credits, focusing on classes that discuss “economic and policy issues.” At the end of the indoctrination program, students will earn their Social Justice Certificate, which doesn’t appear applicable to any sort of full-time employment, but will cost students an estimated $10,000 anyway.

The program sells itself as a way for students to gain general knowledge in the field of social justice. “Through this liberal arts graduate certificate, you’ll learn about core themes of social justice, including philosophy, economics, the environment, religion, politics, ethics, sociology, and law,” the website reads. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1