Harvard to study pyschedelics and the law as decriminalization gains steam

Harvard Law School is launching a groundbreaking research initiative into psychedelics and the law.

The Project on Psychedelics Law and Regulation, or POPLAR, is being funded by the Saisei Foundation, a nonprofit based in Austin, Texas, according to a Harvard Law blog post.

The research by the Petrie-Flom Center for Health Law Policy, Biotechnology and Bioethics comes as some states and cities have decriminalized pschedelic drugs.

“Right now, there are a handful of psychedelics research centers at universities around the country. However, they are focused on clinical research,” Mason Marks, who is leading POPLAR, said in a Wednesday statement. “There is no systematic research being done on psychedelics law, and POPLAR will fill this gap.”

The researchers will focus on five areas: ethics in psychedelics research and therapeutics; challenges with psychedelics and intellectual property law; federal support for psychedelics research; access to and equity in emerging psychedelics industries; and the role of psychedelics in healing trauma. – READ MORE

