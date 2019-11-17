Harvard Student Paper Condemned for Reaching out to ICE for a Comment on a Story

Harvard University’s Undergraduate Council voted to condemn the campus paper, The Crimson, on Sunday over its decision to reach out to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for comment on a story.

In September, Harvard students participated in an event protesting the expiration of the Temporary Protective Status for immigrants from El Salvador.

The paper reached out to ICE for comment on the story, but the agency did not respond for comment, a fact which made it into the paper’s story.

When students saw that information, they created a petition, which received 900 signatures, to condemn the paper.

The Undergraduate Council said on Monday that it had passed the condemnation of The Crimson for trying to get a comment from ICE. The condemnation passed in a 15-13-4 vote. – READ MORE