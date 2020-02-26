Harvard Professor Believes Large Sum of World Population Will Be Infected With Coronavirus Within the Year

As concerns have increased about a potential pandemic, a Harvard epidemiology professor said he thinks the coronavirus — or COVID-19 — could be headed for a major break out.

In an article titled, “You’re Likely to Get the Coronavirus,” James Hamblin, a staff writer at The Atlantic, explained the likelihood that the coronavirus will continue to spread rapidly.

Marc Lipsitch, a professor of epidemiology at Harvard University, told Hamblin that he thinks it is likely that the coronavirus will infect roughly between 40 and 70% of the world’s population within the year.

However, Lipsitch notes that not every case will be fatal or even severe, “It’s likely that many will have mild disease, or may be asymptomatic.”

Hamblin notes that roughly 14% of the world’s population is infected with the flu but is asymptomatic.

Currently, it appears that the spread of the disease has slowed in China. However, in other countries such as Italy, Iran, and South Korea, it appears to be spreading rapidly. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --