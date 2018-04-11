Harvard Poll: Young People Trust the President More Than the Media

Young People Are Deeply Distrustful Of The Media According To The Latest Harvard/institute Of Politics Poll, Signaling More Trust In President Donald Trump.

Only 16 percent of young people in the poll said they trusted the media to “do the right thing” while 22 percent said the same about Trump.

Twenty-one percent said the same about the Federal Government and only 17 percent agreed that Congress did the right thing all or most of the time.

Eighty percent of young people said that it was more likely that the media would sometimes or never do the right thing. – READ MORE

