Politics TV
Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe on Trump Impeachment: ‘You Have to Shoot to Kill’ (VIDEO)
Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe appeared on CNN’s New Day to discuss his new book, To End a Presidency: The Power of Impeachment, and the #Resistance Twitter influencer warned Democrats against throwing down the impeachment card too hastily.
CNN’s Chris Cuomo noted that Tribe’s book “comes with a note of political caution,” that “Democrats shouldn’t be rushing down the road of impeachment.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe Warns Dems Pushing Trump Impeachment: ‘You Have to Shoot to Kill’
Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe appeared on CNN to discuss his new book, and he warned Democrats against throwing down the impeachment card too hastily.
www.mediaite.com