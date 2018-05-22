Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe on Trump Impeachment: ‘You Have to Shoot to Kill’ (VIDEO)

Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe appeared on CNN’s New Day to discuss his new book, To End a Presidency: The Power of Impeachment, and the #Resistance Twitter influencer warned Democrats against throwing down the impeachment card too hastily.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo noted that Tribe’s book “comes with a note of political caution,” that “Democrats shouldn’t be rushing down the road of impeachment.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1