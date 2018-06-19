Politics TV
Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz: Comparing Immigrant Detention Centers To Nazi Death Camps Is A ‘Form Of Holocaust Denial’ (VIDEO)
Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz said comparing illegal immigrant detention centers to Nazi death camps is a form of “holocaust denial,” Monday on “Fox & Friends.”
Dershowitz’s comments come after ex-CIA chief Michael Hayden tweeted a photo of Auschwitz Saturday and doubled down on the tweet while appearing on CNN’s “New Day” Monday morning.
“Michael Hayden is a great man. He was a great public servant,” Dershowitz said on Fox News. “But I think making comparisons to death camps and concentration camps is a form of holocaust denial.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz: Comparing Immigrant Detention Centers To Nazi Death Camps Is A ‘Form Of Holocaust Denial’
dailycaller.com