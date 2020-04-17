Harvard Law Prof Under Fire For Apparently Suggesting Mass Coronavirus Infection and Death to Solve Pandemic

Harvard Law School professor and frequent MSNBC guest Laurence Tribe was criticized on social media, Friday, for claiming that a large number of the population will “need to be exposed” to the coronavirus and die.

In a Twitter post — which has since been removed — Tribe wrote, “Because it’s too late to contain COVID-19, there’s only one possible ending to the story: We must collectively develop immunity to the disease.”

“In lieu of a vaccine, that means most of us will need to be exposed to the virus. Some unknowably large number of us will therefore die,” he argued, quickly inviting the scorn of other media commentators and college professors. – READ MORE

