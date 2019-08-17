Harvard has no business holding on to Epstein’s millions in donations

Even as many try to distance themselves from previous relationships with the late disgraced finance mogul Jeffrey Epstein, one prominent Ivy League university has not budged on its refusal to return or donate his money.

During much of Epstein’s life, administrators from Harvard were more than happy to welcome him and his millions with open arms. Now, the university has a moral obligation to return or donate those funds.

The disgraced finance mogul donated millions to Harvard endeavors from the late 1990s throughout the 2000s, including a $6.5 million donation to Harvard’s Program for Evolutionary Dynamics, and a $2 million pledged donation for Harvard’s Jewish organization Hillel. Plus, Epstein contributed more than $100,000 to a Harvard performing arts organization, and gave a gift of more than $100,000 to a non-profit run by Elsa New, wife of former Harvard president and Clinton administration member Larry Summers.

Even after criminal proceedings against Epstein began in 2005, multiple Harvard officials continued to foster relationships with the convicted sex offender and his millions. According to the Boston Globe, a meeting occurred between Epstein and renowned Harvard biology professor and mathematician Martin Nowak, even after Epstein was required to register as a high-risk sex offender in New York a year prior.

University officials claim they had zero knowledge of Epstein’s alleged crimes and sex-trafficking. In that case, they ought to now consider themselves formally informed. – A