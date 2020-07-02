Harvard Grad Says She Lost Job over TikTok Stabbing Threat Video

A Harvard University graduate was reportedly fired from her job recently because she threatened to stab anyone who told her “All Lives Matter” in a video she posted on the China-owned social media platform TikTok.

“I know this is what Trump supporters wanted because standing up for Black Lives Matter put me in a place online to be seen by millions of people,” Claira Janover said in a separate TikTok video on Wednesday.

“The job that I worked really hard to get and meant a lot to me has called me and fired me because of everything,” she explained.

Janover’s LinkedIn page reportedly listed her as an “incoming government and public business service analyst” at the U.K.-based accounting firm Deloitte, according to the New York Post.

In the initial video, Janover said the next person who had “the sheer nerve, the sheer entitled caucasity, to say ‘All Lives Matter,’ I’ma stab you. I’ma stab you, and while you’re struggling and bleeding out, I’ma show you my paper cut and say, ‘My cut matters too.’”

However, she responded to the backlash on Twitter by stating that she would not be silenced by people who did not understand analogies – READ MORE

