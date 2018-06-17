Harvard gives Asian-Americans lower personality ratings than other races, lawsuit claims

A new lawsuit filed in federal court on Friday claims Harvard regularly ranked Asian-American applicants’ personality traits lower than any other race, according to The New York Times.

The report says that, according to analysis of more than 160,000 student records, Asian-Americans were consistently rated lower on characteristics such as “positive personality,” likability, courage, kindness and being “widely respected.”

The analysis conducted by Students for Fair Admissions, the group that filed the lawsuit, says that Asian-Americans had higher numbers than any other racial or ethnic group when it came to test scores, grades and extracurricular activities. But the personality ratings drastically reduced their chances of getting admitted.

“It turns out that the suspicions of Asian-American alumni, students and applicants were right all along,” the group said in a court document, according to the Times. “Harvard today engages in the same kind of discrimination and stereotyping that it used to justify quotas on Jewish applicants in the 1920s and 1930s.” – READ MORE

