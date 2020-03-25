Harvard, Boasting $40 Billion Endowment, Lays Off Dining Hall Workers Due to Coronavirus

Harvard University, which has the largest endowment of any school in the country, is cutting its subcontracted dining hall workers without pay as it shuts down in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The move is drawing criticism from employment rights advocates on and off campus who point to the university’s $40.9 billion endowment as evidence that the school is hardly in financial straits. They also claim the decision violates Harvard’s wage equality policy, which requires the university to compensate dining hall contract workers in a fashion comparable to the school’s directly hired employees.

Harvard closed campus dining halls and other facilities earlier this month when it transitioned its courses online due to the outbreak. The university agreed to provide 30 days of paid leave and benefits to direct employees who were laid off, including full-time food service workers, a university spokesman told the Washington Free Beacon.

University president Lawrence Bacow and his wife tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. Bacow said he and his wife were tested Monday after experiencing symptoms Sunday and received results within 24 hours. Meanwhile, Americans across the country have reported waiting five to seven days for test results. – READ MORE

