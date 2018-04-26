Harry Reid Claims Republicans Have ‘Decimated’ Federal Government

Former Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid (Nev.) lambasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) and Republicans for having “decimated” balance in the federal government.

Reid, who served as the top Democrat in the U.S. Senate between 2005-2015, compared Republicans in Congress to the “limpest waffle you’ve ever seen” and claimed they’ve done “everything they can” to weaken the checks and balances Congress and the judiciary have over the president, according to an interview conducted by NBC’s Heidi Przybyla.

“With the Republicans, I’m not mad, I’m just terribly disappointed in what they’ve done to the institution,” Reid said. “I believe the federal government has been so harmed, the legislative branch has been decimated, judicial decimated, checks and balances sliding out the door.”

The former senator claimed he has remained silent until now so as not to give the opinion that he was frustrated with being locked out of a political environment he had dominated for so long. – READ MORE

