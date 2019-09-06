Harry Reid Backs Executive Orders From Democratic Presidents: ‘There’s a Lot That Can Be Done Legally’

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) is backing executive order from Democratic presidents, saying that “a lot” can be accomplished by them “legally.”

The claim came as Reid spoke to reporters about climate change issues during a conference call on Wednesday, where he said that the country needs “a Democratic president for a number of reasons.”

“We’ve learned over the last few years from trying to govern the country by executive order that there’s a lot that can be done legally with [an] executive order,” said the Nevada Democrat, referencing President Donald Trump.

“Only the Democratic president can get that done,” added Reid.

Reid said that he would rather have policy be done through the legislative branch of our government, which he added that he was "look forward" to seeing "wonderful things happening" should House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) stay at the top of the lower chamber and the Democrats take back the Senate in 2020.