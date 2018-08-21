    True Pundit

    Harry Potter Author Acts Like a Child to Call Out Trump for… Acting Like a Child

    Author J.K. Rowling, writer of the popular “Harry Potter” novels, took another jab at President Donald Trump on Sunday when she issued a tweet suggesting he was like a child.

    Rowling attempted to mock his first tweet, using typos and insults to suggest Trump was like an unpopular kid at school:

    “I do’nt care what Kids at School call me because they are all Disgusting Fake Losers and my Real Friends go to a diffrent Scool you haven’t heard of and they think Im the Coolest and Smartest and we go to parties and I don’t have to tell you there Names for this to be True,” she tweeted. – READ MORE

     

